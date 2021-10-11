









Oral Lewis, age 64 of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born May 5, 1957 in Harlan, KY to the late John M. and Mossie Jones Lewis. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Nellie White; brothers, Orville Lee Lewis, Shirley Lewis, Jack Lewis, Carl Lewis, and Douglas Lewis.

He is survived by three sons, Tim Lewis (Morgan) of Corbin, KY, Terry Lewis (Amanda) of Berea, KY, and Jack Slone of Williamsburg, KY; six grandchildren, Madelyn Lewis, Kathryn Lewis, Abigayle Lewis, Emma Lewis, Hannah Lewis, and Xavier Lewis; three sisters, Mary Rosselot (Ralph) of Memphis, TN, Mable Anderson of Maynardsville, TN, and Lois Bryant of Williamsburg, KY; three brothers, Green Lewis of Rockford, IL, Harmon Lewis (Jennifer) of Knoxville, TN, and Larry Lewis (Ella) of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was Thursday, October 7, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Roy Sutton officiating.

