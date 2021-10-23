









It is with deep sadness and profound love that we mourn the passing of Ora Warren Alsip of Corbin, KY as he slipped away into his eternal life on October 10th, 2021 at the age of 82 years.

Ora is survived by his wife Carol; son Mark Alsip and wife Melissa, daughter Julie Alsip Bucknam and husband Randy, and daughter Kelly Alsip Fischer and husband Jeff.

A lot of Corbin residents know Ora through his 27 years of service as a Corbin City Mail Carrier, he’s in earlier years served in the United States Army.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1500 College Way, Lexington, Ky. 40502.

Condolences can be made to family by visiting www.oneilfh.com.