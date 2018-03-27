











Ora Elizabeth Dobson Bunch, 84, went to be with her Lord on Monday March 19, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Ozell Bunch; parents, John H. Dobson Sr. and Bessie Walden Dobson; sister, Thelma Pearl; brother, Robert Ed Dobson; grandson, Ian Bunch.

Survivors include her daughter, Gail Tackett; sons, Larry (Debra) Bunch, Jay (Mary) Bunch; sister, Mary Dobson; brothers, John H. (Karen) Dobson, Paul (Kathy) Dobson; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Thursday, March 22, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, TN with Rev. Scott Landes and Rev. Delmus Bruce officiating.

Interment was held Friday March 23, in the Oaklawn Cemetery at Pleasant View, Kentucky.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was honored to serve the family.