Operation Winter Frost results in 21 arrests











The Knox County Sheriff’s Office made 21 arrests as part of Operation Winter Frost on Friday.

The arrests were the result of undercover drug investigations conducted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The individuals arrested were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

During the operation, deputies located and seized quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, Suboxone, oxycodone, Marijuana, various prescription medications and over $20,000 in cash, according to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office press release.

“These arrests are part of Sheriff Mike Smith’s continued crackdown on illegal drug trafficking in Knox County,” stated the press release.

Operation UNITE and DEA assisted in the investigation.

Officers from the Barbourville City Police Department assisted in the arrests.

“As a result of this undercover investigation, more arrests are forthcoming,” stated the press release.

Those arrested include:

Doug Asher, 48, of Flat Lick, KY, charged with trafficking in controlled substance – first-degree (Methamphetamine)

James Baker, 40, of Bimble, KY, charged with trafficking in controlled substance – first-degree (Methamphetamine)

Julia D. Brock, 41, of Bimble, KY, charged with trafficking in controlled substance – first-degree (Methamphetamine)

Dean Clark, 29 of Flat Lick, KY, charged with trafficking in controlled substance – first-degree (Methamphetamine)

Crystal Edwards, 42, of Bimble, KY, charged with trafficking in controlled substance – first-degree (Methamphetamine)

Frank Hammons, 51, of Artemus, KY, charged with trafficking in controlled substance – second-degree (Oxycodone

Jeremy Hubbard, 30, of Pineville, KY, charged with trafficking in controlled substance – first-degree (Methamphetamine)

Jimmy Lunsford, 27, of Barbourville, KY, charged with trafficking in controlled substance – first-degree (Methamphetamine)

Chris Mason, 33, of Corbin, KY, charged with trafficking in controlled substance – first-degree (Methamphetamine)

Jennifer K. Mills, 30, of Scalf, KY, charged with trafficking in controlled substance – first-degree (Methamphetamine)

Tony L. Moore, 52, of Barbourville, KY, charged with trafficking in controlled substance – first-degree (Methamphetamine)

Brian Osborne, 40, of Artemus, KY, charged with trafficking in controlled substance – first-degree (Methamphetamine)

Terry Prince, 53, of Barbourville, KY, charged with trafficking in controlled substance – first-degree (Oxycodone)

Shelly M. Rose, 53, of Woodbine, KY, charged with trafficking in controlled substance – first-degree (Methamphetamine)

Michael Sproles, 41, of Barbourville, KY, charged with trafficking in controlled substance – first-degree (Methamphetamine)

Derrick Woolum, 27, of Barbourville, KY, charged with trafficking in controlled substance – first-degree (Methamphetamine)

Jackie Smith, 42, of Mooresville, NC charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree (Methamphetamine), resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, assault fourth-degree

Freedom Bowling, 22, of Artemus, KY, charged with contempt of court

William Hubbard, 25, of Barbourville, KY, charged with contempt of cour

Jennifer Downer, 38, of Artemus, KY, charged with possession of a controlled substance first -degree

Ashley Crawford, 27, of Louisville, KY, charged with possession of a controlled substance first -degree (Methamphetamine)