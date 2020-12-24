Operation Save Christmas delivers toys to over 30 children











Officers with the Corbin Police Department delivered toys to 10 houses and over 30 children on Dec. 16.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officers were unable to participate in the Shop with a Cop event as usual. The unusual circumstances caused the officers to improvise and thus Operation Save Christmas was born.

The project was coordinated by Corporal Steve Meadors. Patrolmen Lonnie Sawyers, Brentley Patrick, and Justin Walker along with School Resource Officer Mike Taylor delivered the gifts.