Operation Inasmuch offering free medical, dental services Saturday











Those who are uninsured and can’t afford medical and dental attention are being encouraged to come out to Cumberland Regional Mall Saturday for the Third Annual Operation Inasmuch.

“Especially the uninsured and those who can’t afford medical and dental attention, we are asking them to come and at least be screened,” said Dr. Steven Jett, director of missions for the South Union-Mt. Zion Baptist Association and one of the organizers of the event.

People will be served for the medical and dental needs on a first come, first served basis, and Jett suspects that providers will probably be able to see about 50 people in need of dental services and 50 people in need of medical services.

Dental services available will be fillings and extractions. Medical services will include physical exams, EKGs, diabetic screening/blood sugar checks, bone density tests, Pap Smears, and breast exams.

“We will be doing dental screenings and cleanings for sure,” Jett noted. “One pediatric dentist will be there for the kids.”

In addition, there will be free inflatables for children, in addition to clothing, diaper, book and food giveaways.

Jett said there were about 300 people, who attended last year’s event.

“I am hoping we will have at least 700 people served this year,” he added.

The event is being held in junction with the South Union-Mt. Zion Baptist Association, Move Mountains Medical Missions and Health Wagon. The Miles for Smiles mobile dental unit will be on hand for the event.

The South Union-Mt. Zion Baptist Association is made up of 54 churches primarily from Whitley County, in addition to a couple of churches from Knox and Laurel counties, and some from the Jellico side of Tennessee.

Jett anticipates having at least 50 volunteers at the event.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. outside Cumberland Regional Mall in Williamsburg.

“We call it Operation Inasmuch because Jesus in Matthew’s Gospel said, ‘in as much you have done this to the least of these of mine you have done it upon me.’ We believe we are serving Jesus directly and indirectly by serving others,” Jett noted.

“We want to not only believe and preach, but we want to also apply what Jesus said. We are trying to meet the needs of people. We know that a lot of people now a days, especially in the Appalachian region, have a hard time making ends meet.”

For more information about Saturday’s event, call (606) 549-4497.