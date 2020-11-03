OpEd: ‘MIA: Defenders of Free Exchange of Ideas’











(OpEd By Jerry Whitus, Corbin, KY)

There are three institutions in our country that should be at the forefront of defending diversity of views and the free exchange of ideas. We, as a country, are on the cusp of becoming a censored country from within. Where are the educational institutions, the media and the ACLU? They all appear to be not just MIA, but leading the charge to censor opposing viewpoints.

Universities are allowing conservative views to be shouted down, to have scheduled speakers be told that they are no longer welcome. They, of all places, have set aside “free speech” zones. Professors are taking an active part in not only keeping speakers away from campus, but then teaching in the classroom that it is OK to shut down free speech.

In college (or military for that matter) a person confronts a multitude of ideas, customs, beliefs and religions. This is when a person should be free to investigate and critique without being intimidated by fellow students, and especially by the professor who holds the ultimate power of the grade book. If not for free speech, which is enshrined in our Constitution, many of these same professors would not be able to teach the very courses that trample on that precious right.

The media. Our Constitution gives it a very special mention. The press has been, in the past, a champion of free speech. It is their job, among others, to be a watchdog over government. Not to develop cozy and non-confrontational relationships with public officials.

The way they treat President Trump is the way it should be, with two exceptions. They must be truthful, and they must treat the opposing side the same way.

Can any reasonable person say this is being practiced? They run like crazy with the Russia conspiracy, now proven to be false, and then ignore a very real story of Hunter Biden and his father in an influence peddling racket.

Joe Biden gets questions such as “what is your favorite mikshake flavor?” Really? The national media is flush with former political aides.

One must ask how critical or unbiased can George Stephanopoulos, former Comm. Director for Bill Clinton, be? He may be fine for opinion pieces, but not for moderating town halls or debates. These people are everywhere in the media, as well as policy-making at high tech firms like Twitter and Facebook.

The ACLU. Back in 1978 they actually supported the right of the American Nazi party to march through Skokie, IL. This is a city which has a large Jewish population. I am sure this march is disgusting to you, as it was to me. However, the ACLU was supporting the first amendment. Not so today. In a memo, the ACLU has now stated, “Speech that denigrates [marginalized] groups can inflict serious harms, and is intended to, and often will impede progress toward equality.”

In essence, they will defend free speech only if it meets their identity politics litmus test.

There is talk of forming a Truth Commission, should Joe Biden win, to confront former Trump administration officials. Every newspaper should be screaming about this. Remember, any newspaper, TV station, magazine, etc. could be subject to a Truth Commission if it steps out of line.