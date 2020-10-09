









Opal Maxine Bundy, age 89, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on October 7, 2020 at the Williamsburg Health and Rehab in Williamsburg. She was born on May 22, 1931 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to Ben Croley and Mossie (Manning) Croley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Mossie (Manning) Croley; husband, Joe Bundy; sisters, Joyce Charles, Ivy Croley, Lois Wilson, and Thelma Hammons; and brothers, George Croley, John Croley, and Jake Croley. She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church and the Order of Eastern Star Venus Chapter 179.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Bundy (Betty) of Williamsburg; four grandchildren, Jody Bundy (Debbie Powell), Peggy Culver, Denise Campbell, and Shawn Lawson; four great-grandchildren, Joseph Bundy, Jonathan Bundy, Ronin Housman, and Bryson Lawson; four great-great-grandchildren, River Bundy, Isaiah Bundy, Magnolia Bundy, and Levi Bundy; brother, Billy Croley of Williamsburg; sister, Mildred Croley of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be 11:00 am until the funeral hour on Monday, October 12, at the Croley Funeral Home.

Funeral will be at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 12, at the funeral home with Rev. Ryan Bailey and Rev. Doyle Lester officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Highland Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.