









Opal Leach was born on November 19, 1925 in Jellico, TN. Heaven began rejoicing on October 4, 2019 when she left her earthly home and was received by her Lord and Savior.

She was a lifelong servant of the Lord and concerned for her family, coworkers, and all to know her Savior. She loved playing the piano and organ at church and at home. Opal loved teaching Sunday school and attending church. Among several paths where many people experienced her kindness, she most enjoyed teaching in the school system. She truly loved being around her family and she will be sadly missed.

She was preceded in death by: husband, Roy Leach; parents, Clarence and Francis Logan; sister, Dorthy Logan; and brother, Carl Logan.

Survivors include her son, Michael Leach and (Jo Ann); grandson, Dustin Leach and (Terica) (Mason and Ansley); sister, Pearl Moses; and brother, Clarence Logan Jr.

Service was held Tuesday, October 8 led by Reverend Roger Stanley.

On Wednesday, October 9 at 11:00 AM, family and friends will gather at the funeral chapel for a procession to Bowlin Cemetery for a graveside service.

Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.