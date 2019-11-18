









Opal Lay, 94, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her home. She was born November 19, 1924 in Whitley County, KY, to the late Ancil Gatliff and Elizabeth Strunk Cox. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. C. Lay. She was a member of the Liberty Pentecostal Church.

She is survived by one son, Dennis Lay (Phyllis) of Corbin, KY; one daughter, Rebecca Lay Steely of Williamsburg, KY; four grandchildren, Derrick Lay of Corbin, KY, Paige Ashcraft (Matt) of Louisville, KY, Allen W. Steely Jr. (Karen) of London, KY, and Eric Steely (Debbie) of Versailles, KY; nine great-grandchildren, Zachary Steely, Micah Steely, Noah Steely, Gabriel Steely, Isabella Steely, Alexandra Ashcraft, Tyler Adams, Chase Mosko, and Trevor Mosko; two great-great-grandchildren, Liam Mosko and Kimber Adams; two sisters-in-law, Anna Cox of Williamsburg, KY, and Rhoda Webb of Cincinnati, OH; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Wednesday, November 20, at Ellison Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Caddell, Rev. Doyle Lester and Bro. Stanley Taylor officiating. Interment will be in the Bryant Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM until the funeral hour Wednesday, November 20, at Ellison Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be 11:00 AM Thursday, November 21, at Bryant Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.