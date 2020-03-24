One Survivor dream quickly ends for Nick Wilson











And just like that, a dream situation on Survivor: Winners at War came to an end for Whitley County’s Nick Wilson.

Nick was not one of the two people voted to the Edge of Extinction. But just days after the tribal shakeup put Nick together with his Survivor crush Parvati, their Sele tribe voted her out.

The sixth episode opened with a challenge for the Edge of Extinction contestants, challenging them to turn over rocks in an effort to find a fire token.

After the group spends hours turning over numerous rocks, Tyson figures out that the tide is the time keeper in the challenge.

However, instead of a token, the packet contains an immunity idol nullifier which he may trade to a contestant still in the game for a fire token.

Tyson elects to offer the deal to Parvati and she is shown reading and accepting the offer. When Tyson receives the fire token, he uses it to purchase a jar of peanut butter.

The cameras cut to the teams coming together for the immunity challenge.

Host Jeff Probst explains that the challenge involves the teams jumping off of a platform and swimming to a boat. A member of the tribe then has to get into the boat and unload three bags of rice. The teams must then maneuver the bags through a small hole in a gate. The team members must then climb over the gate and carry the bags to a platform where they dig through the bags to find three balls. Two team members then must navigate the balls through a tabletop maze.

The first team to get all three balls through the maze will win immunity, while the other two teams go to separate tribal councils.

Nick and the Sele tribe jump out to an early lead reaching the boat and unloading the rice bags.

They speed up the process to get them through the hole in the gate when a team member climbs the gate and pulls on them to get them through.

However, Yara is able to cat up and they reach the maze at almost the same time. Nick is up first to attempt to maneuver a ball through the maze and gets the first ball in place for Sele.

Yara quickly ties things up, and it appears Sele is going to retake the lead. However, Wendell drops the second ball through one of the holes and must start over, allowing Yara to take the lead.

Nick and Sophie are in a race to get the winning ball in place, but Sophie’s drops first to win immunity for Yara, sending Dakal and Sele to tribal council.

Back at the Sele Camp, Parvati confesses that she is likely the one to go with Nick, Yul and Wendell together.

“I’m pretty bummed,” Nick confesses. “I was hoping to play Survivor with Parvati.”

However, with Yul and Wendell as allies, he will stick with them and if they elect to vote for Parvati, he will go along.

Parvati and Michell decide their only option is to try to flip Nick to their side. Michelle said in last week’s episode that she and Wendell had dated and that the breakup was messy.

Parvati makes a last-ditch attempt to swing Wendell to the women’s side, offering him two fire tokens for his vote.

Nick confesses that he has been on cruise control so far, but that seeing the maneuvering, he has got to step it up.

“I’ve got to start playing the game,” Nick says explaining that while Parvati is the visible threat, Wendell is the hidden threat that may need to be eliminated now.

“I hope I don’t regret it,” Nicks says without spelling out his plan.

Sele goes to tribal council first.

Wendell admits that he would stab someone in the back or front in order to win the game.

“That may not be the right approach,” Nick replies.

Michell says her approach is different and Parvati says she doesn’t want to backstab.

“I’m not saying I’m playing that way,” Wendell replies.

Parvati and Wendell talk openly about the deal about her fire tokens for his vote, but Wendell turns it down.

“You didn’t give me anything,” Wendell tells Parvati.

“I feel like we are watching my parents bicker,” Yul says.

When the votes are read, Parvati receives three votes to Wendell’s two and is the next one sent to the Edge of Extinction

“Good luck, guys!” she says before her torch is extinguishes.

She leaves her two fire tokens in Michelle’s box.

Dakal is brought in and while Denise receives four votes, she plays and immunity idol. Sandra receives one vote and is also sent to the Edge of Extinction.