One struck in head with lawn statue, other shot in stomach during altercation
Posted On 27 May 2021
One person involved in a Wednesday evening altercation in far southern Whitley County allegedly got bashed in the head with a lawn decoration, and the other got shot in the abdomen, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.
