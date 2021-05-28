Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

One struck in head with lawn statue, other shot in stomach during altercation

Posted On 27 May 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , ,

One person involved in a Wednesday evening altercation in far southern Whitley County allegedly got bashed in the head with a lawn decoration, and the other got shot in the abdomen, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Speed, alcohol blamed as factors in fatal Rockholds crash

Posted On 27 May 2021
, By
0

Corbin woman arrested for reckless homicide, DUI

Posted On 27 May 2021
, By
0

Driver, passenger deny knowing about bag of suspected heroin inside vehicle

Posted On 21 May 2021
, By
0

Update: Williamsburg man found safe after Golden Alert was issued

Posted On 11 May 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal