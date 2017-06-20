By Dean Manning

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Keavy.

Forty-six-year-old William J. Hubbard of Corbin was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash on Level Green Road.

Firefighters and emergency personnel were called to the scene approximately two miles west of the intersection with Ky. 312 just before 8 a.m.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Hubbard was traveling west in a 1996 Geo Metro when it collided with a 2017 Toyota Highlander SUV that was traveling east. The collision sent both vehicles skidding across the roadway with the Geo going off the roadway and striking a utility pole.

“Both vehicles were facing in the opposite direction they had been traveling,” Acciardo said.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 40-year-old Tiffany Bays of Corbin, was not injured.

Keavy Fire Department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling also responded to the call.

Captain Chuck Johnson, the department’s accident reconstructionist, is continuing the investigation. Sgt. Brett Reeves and Deputy Brandon Broughton assisted at the scene.