One person killed Thursday in wreck involving KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officer













One person was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle wreck involving a Kentucky State Police Division of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer on northbound Interstate 75 in Laurel County.

According to Trooper Lloyd Cochran, public affairs officer at KSP Post 11 in London, the deceased is identified as John D. McQueen, 85 of London, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near the 33-mile marker.

The Vehicle Enforcement Officer is identified as Chris McQueen, 33, of Corbin.

A KSP Critical Incident Response Team was called to the scene to investigate the crash.

Cochran stated that the investigation determined that John McQueen, who was driving a 1995 Cadillac Eldorado had parked on the right hand shoulder of the roadway, and was attempting to cross the roadway and then the median in order to go back southbound when he was struck in the left side by the vehicle enforcement SUV operated by Chris McQueen.

Chris McQueen and his passenger, Mary K. Reed, 55, of Corbin, were both taken to Saint Joseph Hospital in London for treatement of what Cochran described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound Interstate 75 was closed to traffic for more than seven hours with traffic diverted off of Exit 29 and rerouted north on U.S. 25.

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement is a branch of the Kentucky State Police, specializing in the enforcement of state and federal laws and regulations, placing a special emphasis on commercial vehicles.

CVE Region Four is based out of the weigh stations located on I-75 at mile-maker 34.