One person killed in Monday wreck on U.S. 25W













One person died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 25W in Whitley County.

A woman, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision involving a Chevrolet Cavalier and a pickup truck just north of the intersection of 25W and Devil’s Creek Road.

Kentucky State Police and Oak Grove firefighters were called to the scene about 3 p.m. in response to a report of an accident with injuries with one person entrapped in the vehicle.

U.S. 25W was closed to traffic for approximately three hours as emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.

The name of the deceased has been withheld pending notification of the family.

