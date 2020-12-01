Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
One person killed in crash on I-75 near Corbin Tuesday

Posted On 01 Dec 2020
One person was killed Tuesday in a crash involving a tractor-trailer truck and a passenger vehicle on northbound Interstate 75 near Corbin.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington, public affairs officer at Post 11 in London, said the wreck occurred at approximately 4:50 a.m. at the 29-mile marker near the Lynn Camp Creek Bridge.

According to Pennington, the truck driver lost control as he crossed the bridge.

The truck and a passenger vehicle traveling beside it went off the road and over an embankment.

“The semi was laying on top of the car,” Pennington said of the scene.

The name of the victim as not been released pending notification of the family.

Pennington said northbound I-75 remains closed between Exit 25 and Exit 29.

Traffic is being rerouted to U.S. 25W.

