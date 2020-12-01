One person killed after tractor-trailer collides with pickup truck on I-75











One person was killed Tuesday morning when a tractor-trailer truck crossed the median on Interstate 75 near Williamsburg and collided, head-on, with a pickup truck.

Kentucky State Police Division of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Public Affairs Officer Steve Douglas said the wreck occurred at approximately 6:15 a.m. near the 14-mile marker.

According to Douglas, the tractor trailer was southbound when the driver lost control, crossed the median and struck the Ford F-150 pickup that was traveling northbound.

“This was just south of Exit 15,” Douglas said noting there is a metal guardrail as opposed to a cable barrier in that area of the median.

The driver of the pickup, who was its only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Douglas said the identity of the victim is not being released pending notification of the family.

Douglas said the tractor-trailer truck, belonging to Midnight Cargo Express, LLC, out of Franklin Park, Illinois, was en route from Pekin, Illinois, to Knoxville, Tennessee, with a load of die castings.

North and southbound I-75 were shut down as emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.

Douglas said while the cargo was not hazardous, the crash did cause the fuel tank to rupture, creating a hazmat situation.

One lane of I-75 northbound was reopened to traffic at approximately 10:25 a.m.