One person injured after tractor, car and pickup were involved in accident











An accident involving a tractor, car and pickup truck left one person injured Wednesday morning.

Corbin Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of US 25 E and the Corbin Bypass at 9:18 a.m.

The injured party was taken to the hospital via ambulance, but the injuries did not appear to be life threatening, said Corbin Fire Department Battalion Chief Chad Jackson.

No extrication was required.

There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

Along with Corbin Fire Department, Corbin Police Department and Knox County Ambulance Service responded to the scene.