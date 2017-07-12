By Staff

A man was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center July 11 after a vehicle accident that left him trapped.

According to a media release from West Knox Volunteer Fire Rescue, at 11:12 a.m., West Knox Rescue, Knox EMS and Kentucky State Police responded to an accident on HWY 233 in the Gray community with an unidentified man trapped in a truck. When West Knox units arrived on the scene, they found the truck’s front end wrapped around a tree and on fire.

Once the fire was controlled, the rescue team had to make a decision on how to free the trapped man.

“Firefighters basically had two options. Cut down the tree or pull the vehicle away from the tree,” said West Knox in the media statement. “Since cutting the tree would put our patient in more danger, we choose to use a wrecker to pull the truck away from the tree. This was done slowly and precisely.”

Wallen’s Towing was able to hook to the truck and move it away from the tree. Once the truck was moved, the rescue team was able to complete the extrication, which took approximately 15 minutes.

The injured man reportedly suffered a leg injury and was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

“On the wreck today, like many in the past, we were lucky to have a wrecker there. We were able to use their resources to help save a patient. Not everybody has everything they need all the time,” continued West Knox. “It’s nice to have other people show up that have some of the things you need when you need them. Plus, we were able to get the roadway opened quicker.”

There is no word on the identity of this man, his current condition or the cause of the accident.

Assisting at the scene was Woodbine Fire Department firefighter Charles Bennett who helped control the vehicle fire until fire trucks arrived on scene.