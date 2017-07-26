By Dean Manning

One person is dead and another is in custody on theft charges following a motorcycle wreck on Ky. 1064 in the Whetstone community of Whitley County Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Colan Harrell said law enforcement and emergency personnel were called out to the scene about 11:45 a.m. where they located the motorcycle at the bottom of a 20-foot embankment.

“He was travelling north when he rounded a curve, went off the road, over the embankment and struck a tree,” Harrell said of the deceased, who has been identified as 36-year-old Scott B. Bray of Poplar Creek.

Harrell identified the motorcycle as a Suzuki 400 street style bike.

Harrell said witnesses reported seeing a woman at the scene of the crash going through Bray’s pockets.

Through the course of an investigation by Sgt. Todd Shelley and Sgt. Dave Lennon, Harrell said the woman was identified as 41-year-old Alishia McElfresh of Rockholds.

“She got hold of his wallet and took the money out of it,” Harrell said of McElfresh.

McElfresh has been charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking of the value under $500 and tampering with physical evidence and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Woodbine and Oak Grove Fire Departments and Whitley County EMS also responded to the scene.