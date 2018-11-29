One person airlifted following garage fire in Lily













One person was airlifted because of injuries sustained in a fire at a in Lily Thursday.

Lily, West Knox and Campground firefighters were called to the scene on Slate Ridge Road near the intersection of Slate Ridge Church Road to a report of a structure fire.

Lily Firefighter Ed Lemley said when the first firefighters arrived on scene the two-bay metal building was fully engulfed.

The flames were threatening other structures within feet of the first.

“With the quick response, we were able to get water on those and keep the fire contained to this one structure,” Lemley said.

While no one was inside, Lemley said a bystander had attempted to make entry and suffered burns, which required him to be airlifted for treatment.

“Before EMS crews arrived, he was conscious. He was talking. He was in a lot of pain,” Lemley said.

The name of the individual has not been released.

Lemley said there were vehicles inside the building, along with household goods, and potentially wood. Firefighters say those items may have fed the fire as the building had a metal frame and metal walls.

Firefighters had the flames knocked down in approximately 15 minutes. It was fully extinguished by about 5 p.m.

Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, PHi Air Medical and Ecotech hazardous material cleanup also responded to the scene.