One new COVID–19 case reported Friday in Whitley County

Posted On 14 Aug 2020
The Whitley County Health Department reported one new COVID–19 case on Friday.

This marks one of the best weeks for Whitely County in terms of new cases since the first cases were reported in early April with a total of six cases since Monday.

Two cases were reported Monday. Two more were reported Tuesday. One was reported on Wednesday, and zero cases were reported on Thursday.

Whitley County now has 166 cases of COVID–19, one of which has been fatal.

