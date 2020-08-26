One killed in officer involved shooting in Gray Tuesday; KSP searching for man wanted on attempted murder of a police officer charges











Kentucky State Police were involved in an officer involved shooting on Johnson Hollow Road, which is off Rossaland Road in the Gray community of Knox County, on Tuesday afternoon as a result of an ongoing investigation, according to a state police press release.

Many exact details about the incident aren’t yet known.

The initial investigation indicates the KSP Special Response Team was attempting to serve a search warrant, at which time shots were exchanged between state police and armed suspects. As a result of the shooting, one person was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Knox County Coroner, according to the release.

State police are actively searching for Joseph ‘Joey’ R. Middleton, 41, of Gray, who was also allegedly involved in the shooting. He is described as being approximately 6’0” tall with hazel eyes, brown hair, and was last seen leaving the area wearing shorts, with no shoes and no shirt, the release stated.

“Middleton is wanted for four counts of attempted murder of a police officer, and should be considered armed and dangerous,” state police wrote in the release.

Anyone with information about the location of Joey Middleton is asked to contact KSP Post 10 at (606) 573-3131.

The ongoing officer involved shooting investigation is being conducted by Post 10 Harlan and KSP Critical Incident Response Team. They were assisted at the scene by KSP personnel, FBI, ATF, DEA, and the Knox County Coroner.