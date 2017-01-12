By Dean Manning

VICTIM AND ALLEGED SHOOTER IDENTIFIED

Williamsburg Police say the woman shot at a residence on Mt. Morgan Road Thursday morning was 31-year-old Natasha R. Archer.

Archer suffered a single gunshot wound to the shoulder/chest area and was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

According to police, the individual suspected of shooting Archer is identified as Chris Creekmore.

According to police, the residence was where Creekmore lived and Archer had reportedly stopped to see him.

Archer and Creekmore were acquainted, though police did not say how they knew each other.

Police have interview two witnesses at the scene along with Creekmore and have recovered a weapon.

No charges have yet been filed.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel are on the scene of a shooting that occurred about 9:30 a.m. on Mount Morgan in Williamsburg, off of Ky. 296.

According to officials, one person has been shot.

Emergency personnel are in the process of airlifting the patient from the scene.

Williamsburg Independent School was placed on lockdown. That was quickly ended.

SECOND UPDATE

A Williamsburg woman had to be airlifted to Knoxville following a shooting

Thursday morning.

So far Williamsburg police have released few details about the shooting that

took place at 137 Mt. Morgan Road shortly before 9 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a woman lying outside

the residence with a single gunshot wound to the right shoulder, according

to a police department release.

³Officers quickly secured the shooter and the scene,² Chief Wayne Bird said

in a news release.

Whitley County EMS treated the female victim at the scene. Williamsburg Fire

and Rescue set up an emergency landing zone in the parking lot of the

Kentucky Splash Waterpark where an emergency medical helicopter landed.

The helicopter transported the victim to the University of Tennessee Medical

Center where she was listed in serious condition about noon, according to a

police department release.

“At this time, investigators are in the preliminary stages of the

investigation and no arrest has been made,” Bird wrote in the release.

Bird declined to release any other information besides what was in the news

release.

Due to the location of the shooting, nearby Williamsburg Independent School

went into lock down at 9:30 a.m. as a precautionary measure and lifted the

lock down six minutes later once the scene was secured.

Superintendent Dr. Amon Couch said the lockdown procedure worked “like a

dream.”

Williamsburg police are investigating the shooting, and were assisted at the

scene by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police.

Those taking part in the investigation included: Williamsburg Police Chief

Wayne Bird, Deputy Chief Jason Caddell, Detective Bobby Freeman, Whitley

County Sheriff’s deputies John Hill and Todd Shelley, and KSP Sgt. Les

Moses.