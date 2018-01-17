One injured during Monday crash in Williamburg













One driver was taken to the hospital and another was cited for having no insurance following a Monday morning crash in Williamsburg.

The crash happened shortly before noon on US25W near the entrance to Firestone Industrial Products and Dollar General.

Sandie Lawson, 48, of Williamsburg, told police that she was traveling north on US25W in a Toyota Highlander SUV when she slowed down to turn into the dollar store’s parking lot and didn’t see the other vehicle, said Williamsburg Police Detective Bobby Freeman, who investigated the crash.

Lawson turned and struck Andrea Canada’s white Saturn car in the driver’s side, causing it to spin around, Freeman said.

Canada, 46, of Williamsburg, told police that she saw Lawson’s vehicle turning but couldn’t get out of the way in time.

Williamsburg Fire and Rescue used the Jaws of Life to pop open Canada’s driver’s side door.

Canada complained of back pain, and Whitley County EMS transported her to a local hospital to get checked out.

Lawson was cited for having no driver’s license and no vehicle insurance.

The Saturn sustained severe damage to the driver’s side. The Highlander suffered some moderate damage to the front end.

“It could have been worse,” Freeman noted.