One airlifted following motorcycle wreck on I-75













A Bowling Green man was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center Monday after suffering severe burns in a motorcycle wreck on Interstate 75 in Whitley County.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel were called to the scene near the 27-mile marker just after 11 a.m. in response to the single-vehicle crash.

“Traffic came to a sudden stop and he had to dump it in order to avoid hitting the car in front of him,” said Corbin Police Captain Rob Jones of the motorcycle rider.

The motorcycle came to rest on top of the rider, who reportedly suffered burns to his back after coming into contact with the hot exhaust pipes.

The rider, whose name was not immediately available, was taken by ambulance to the former King’s Truck Stop off of Exit 29 where he was loaded aboard a waiting helicopter for the trip to UK.

Jones said traffic was reduced to one lane for approximately 45 minutes as emergency personnel worked to the clear the scene.

Corbin Police, Corbin Fire Department, Whitley County EMS and West Knox Fire Department responded to the call.