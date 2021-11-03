On first day to officially run for office, five Whitley County candidate file before 9 a.m.











Today is the first day that candidates for the 2022 May Primary Election can file to run for office, and some of them aren’t letting any grass grow under their feet.

Before 9 a.m., five candidates had already filed to run for office in Whitley County, including four incumbents.

Tim Baker, who is the current chief deputy at the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, filed to run for sheriff.

Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis filed to run for re-election.

Fourth-District Constable Andy Moses filed to run for re-election.

Second-District Magistrate Monda Cima and Fourth-District Magistrate Raleigh Meadors both also filed to run for re-election.