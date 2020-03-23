Ollie’s Bargain Outlet still opening March 25 in Corbin, but without Tony Stewart there
(Editor’s note: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store in Corbin will still be allowed to open on Wednesday, March 25 as scheduled.)
Bargain shoppers will delight in the opening of the newest Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store in Corbin.
Ollie’s is known for unbeatable name brand closeouts in many departments like food, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, housewares, books, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, flooring, seasonal items, and so much more.
The home of “Good Stuff Cheap,” as the chain advertises itself, will open its doors at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25. The newest Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is located in the Tri-County Shopping Center next to Burke’s in the old WinnDixie.
“During these uncertain times, you can count on Ollie’s for essentials like food, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, hardware, and so much more in a wide variety of name brands at up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. “Corbin will be our 14th store in the great state of Kentucky.”
Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Tony Stewart will not be at the store opening. The store apologizes for any inconvenience.
Ollie’s brings about 50-60 new jobs to the local community with each new store it opens, ranging from cashiers to assistant managers. Ollie’s employs over 8,000 associates across the company. For more information about Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, visit www.ollies.us.