Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet still opening March 25 in Corbin, but without Tony Stewart there

Posted On 23 Mar 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

(Editor’s note: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store in Corbin will still be allowed to open on Wednesday, March 25 as scheduled.)

Bargain shoppers will delight in the opening of the newest Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store in Corbin.

Ollie’s is known for unbeatable name brand closeouts in many departments like food, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, housewares, books, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, flooring, seasonal items, and so much more.

The home of “Good Stuff Cheap,” as the chain advertises itself, will open its doors at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25. The newest Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is located in the Tri-County Shopping Center next to Burke’s in the old WinnDixie.

“During these uncertain times, you can count on Ollie’s for essentials like food, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, hardware, and so much more in a wide variety of name brands at up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. “Corbin will be our 14th store in the great state of Kentucky.”

Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Tony Stewart will not be at the store opening. The store apologizes for any inconvenience.

Ollie’s brings about 50-60 new jobs to the local community with each new store it opens, ranging from cashiers to assistant managers. Ollie’s employs over 8,000 associates across the company. For more information about Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, visit www.ollies.us.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Events at Corbin Arena halted until further notice

Posted On 18 Mar 2020
, By
0

Williamsburg, London Walmart stores limiting hours of operation beginning Sunday

Posted On 14 Mar 2020
, By
0

West Knox Fire Department raffling AR-15 rifle

Posted On 12 Mar 2020
, By
0

‘Colt 45’ ready to protect riders, entertain crowd at Challenge of the Super Bulls event in Corbin

Posted On 12 Mar 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal