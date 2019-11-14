Ollies Bargain Outlet coming to Corbin











After sitting vacant for more than a year and a half, the former General Dynamics call center in Corbin will see new life as the home of Ollies Bargain Outlet.

A city permit to renovate the space in Tri County Square shopping center on U.S. 25E was obtained on Nov. 4.

Corbin city officials said the permit is for a project with an estimated cost of $567,000, though the builder provided them with no details of what it entails.

The permit is good for one year.

According to its website, Ollies is a retailer in closeout merchandise and excess merchandise with 345 locations across the country.

Merchandise includes everything from housewares to sporting goods, and even food.

The first Ollies opened in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania on July 29, 1982.

It was founded by Mark Butler, Mort Bernstein, namesake Oliver “Ollie” Rosenberg, and Harry Coverman.

The closest store is in Somerset.

The space originally housed Winn-Dixie supermarket.

It served as the home to General Dynamics calls center until May 2018, employing 350 people.

The facility was closed when General Dynamics merged it into a larger facility in London.