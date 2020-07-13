









Ms. Ollie Evelyn Baird Ellison, age 94, of Newcomb, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, July 09, 2020 at her home. She was born August 05, 1925 in Elk Valley, Tennessee.

Ollie is preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester Ellison; daughters, Darlene Ellison and Bertha Lewallen; grandsons, James Cassidy and Henry Lewallen, Jr.; great-grandsons, Jason Northern and Jacob Cassidy; parents, Dan and Elizabeth Adkins Baird; sister, Bertha Higgins; and brothers, Charles Baird, Zeb Baird and Andrew Baird.

She is survived by her son, Sylvester Ellison, Jr. and Kim; daughters, Geraldine Rich and Becky Ulrich and husband Bert; grandsons, Dustin Lewallen and Autumn Owens, Bert Ulrich and wife Teasa, Robert Leach, Frances Rich, Mitchel Rich, Wayne Rich, Virgil Leach, Bobby Leach, Josh Allen, Samuel Allen, and Jerry Leach and wife April; granddaughters, Tribbie Northern, Kim Ball, Pat Luttrell, Kathy Serrno, and Laura Green; 33 great-grandchildren and 33 great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Henry Lewallen; very special sister, Cora Huckaby; as well as a host of very special nieces, nephews and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held on Sunday, July 12, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Junior Dople officiating. Burial was in the Valley View Cemetery, (Pioneer) Elk Valley, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.