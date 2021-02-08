









Ollie Bunch, age 76, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born March 27, 1944 in Elk Valley, TN to the late Mike and Ethel Davis. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Terrell “Buck” Bunch; one sister, Glenna Perkins; and two brothers, Maxell Davis and Everett Davis.

She is survived by daughter, LaDonna Bunch of Williamsburg, KY; son, Anthony “Tony” Bunch of Williamsburg, KY; grandchildren, Catlyn Bunch, Destiny Bunch, Mason Bunch, Amy Bunch, William Bunch, Presley Bunch, Shiloh Bunch, and Seth Bunch; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Warfield of Pine Knot, KY and Thelma Baird of Gray, KY; brother, Paul Davis of Pine Knot, KY, several nieces, nephews; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 11, at Ellison Funeral Home with Dr. Dennis Crump officiating. Interment will be in Stanfill Cemetery at Pleasant View.

Visitation will begin at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, February 10, at the Ellison Funeral Home chapel.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.