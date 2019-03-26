











Ollie Belle Baird, 81 of Williamsburg, passed away Friday March 22, 2019 at her home.

She was born January 18, 1938 in Whitley County, to the late John Speed and Bertha Douglas Walker.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers David Walker and Paul Walker.

She is survived by her husband Mart Baird of Williamsburg; two daughters, Donna June Harp (Gary) of Corbin, and Brenda Moye (Derrell) of Corbin; three grandchildren, Danielle Barrett (James), Chris Moye (Lyndsey), Ryan Moye; great grandson, Ethan Moye; sister, Effie Maye Ball (Roy) of Whitley City; two sisters-in-law, Jean Walker of Corbin, Bonnie Walker of Williamsburg, and lots of nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, March 25, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating. Interment was in the Youngs Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.