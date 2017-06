By Teresa Brooks

Oliver Gray, 88, of Beech Bluff, TN, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2017 at St. Joseph London.

Oliver is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sarah Hollin Gray.

Funeral services were held Thursday, June 1, at Living Waters Pentecostal Church with Rev. Charlie Humfleet and Rev. R.P. Edwards officiating.

Burial was in the Hollin Cemetery at Gray.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.