Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Older American Worker Month celebrated

Posted On 13 Jun 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: ,

Seated from left, David Aker, White and Keith Decker. Standing from left to right, Westfall, Reda Lowe, Ronnie Myers, Brenda Harville and Jeanette Bush.

Whitley County Goodwill Senior Community Service Employment Program participants and host agency supervisors are shown with Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. Tuesday morning in observance of “Older American Worker Month.”

The Goodwill Senior Community Service Employment Program is open to applicants age 55 and over, who are unemployed, seeking on the job training, and looking for employment.

For more information contact Deborah Westfall at (606) 802-1252.

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal