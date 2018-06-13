Older American Worker Month celebrated













Whitley County Goodwill Senior Community Service Employment Program participants and host agency supervisors are shown with Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. Tuesday morning in observance of “Older American Worker Month.”

The Goodwill Senior Community Service Employment Program is open to applicants age 55 and over, who are unemployed, seeking on the job training, and looking for employment.

For more information contact Deborah Westfall at (606) 802-1252.