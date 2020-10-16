Previous Story
Old Williamsburg buildings being renovated
Posted On 16 Oct 2020
Comment: 0
There is a new owner for the old Whitley County Health Department building, and a new business plans to open late this month in a former lawyer’s office and restaurant in downtown Williamsburg.
These were some of the updates about old buildings being utilized for new purposes that Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison gave to the Williamsburg City Council during its monthly meeting Monday.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us