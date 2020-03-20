Old Whitley County Courthouse closing to the public effective Monday











The old Whitley County Courthouse is planning to stay open and staffed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but effective Monday, it will soon be closed to the public.

“In an effort to maximize social distancing and protect our county employees, county offices will be closed to the general public beginning Monday, March 23, 2020. Staff will still be available to answer questions by phone and e-mail,” Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. said in a March 19 letter.

“We cannot allow crowds or long lines to develop at the offices, therefore please do not come to a county office without calling, as you may not be able to receive immediate assistance. We realize some county business will need to be addressed in person; appointments will need to be made by calling one of the numbers listed below. There will be limited exceptions to in-person meetings.”

A drop box will be placed outside the courthouse for citizens to drop off items for the Whitley County Clerk’s Office, such as paperwork from car dealers and car registration renewals, or tax payments for the sheriff’s office.

The clerk’s office will be offering a walk-up window beginning next week on the Main Street side of the building in Williamsburg.

Those needing to reach the sheriff’s department relating to a car inspection, a carry concealed deadly weapon permit or to pick-up a collision report or case report, are asked to contact the office between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 549-6006, Sheriff Todd Shelley wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

The following is a list of county offices and phone numbers for those office, including:

Judge-Executive’s Office – (606) 549-6000.

County Clerk’s Office – (606) 549-6002.

PVA’s Office – (606) 549-6008.

County Attorney – (606) 549-6005.

Emergency Management – (606) 549-6071.

The Whitley County Fiscal Court can also be reached on its website at www.whitleycountyfiscalcourt.com.