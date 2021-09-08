Old Fashioned Trading Days kicks off Wednesday











The 38th Annual Old Fashioned Trading Days is set to kickoff on Wednesday with registration for the canning contest from 10 a.m. to noon.

The festival returns after a year-long hiatus because of COVID. Despite rising COVID numbers, the festival is set to go ahead, but organizers are encouraging attendees to wear a mask, social distance, wash their hands and get vaccinated.

The Whitley County Health Department will be offering vaccinations during the festival, and Cintas will be providing numerous hand sanitizing stations that will be located throughout the festival.

Old Fashioned Trading Days will be in full swing starting Thursday with canning contest viewing at 1 p.m. and entertainment on Stage 1 at Bill Woods Park beginning at 5 p.m.

Straight Creek will kickoff performances at gospel singing on Stage 1 followed by Immanuel Baptist Church at 6 p.m., and the Bowling Family at 7 p.m.

Stage 2, on Main Street, will see debut performances from Black Kettle Swamp at 7 p.m. and Paint Creek at 8 p.m.

On Friday, registration for the vegetable show will begin at 9 a.m. with performances beginning on Stage 1 at 11 a.m. from Williamsburg High School Choir and Williamsburg High School Band. Following the acts will be Elvis Tribute Shows by Barry at noon. Along side Barry, Doug Thompson will perform tributes to several other artists. Bobby Hamlin & the Lawless will round out the afternoon Stage 1 acts at 1:30 p.m.

Bluegrass music will fill the air beginning at 4 p.m. on Stage 1 with performances by Gene Siler & Brushy Mountain. Tidal Wave will perform at 5 p.m. followed by Virgil Bowlin at 6 p.m., an Old Fashioned Trading Days debut performance by Chimney Rock Boys at 7 p.m. and Kentucky Just Us will finish out the night at 8 p.m.

Stage 2 will see performances by Savanah Faith at 7 p.m. and well-known local group County Wide at 8 p.m.

WYMT is expected to be at Old Fashioned Trading Days on Friday to do weather updates.

On Saturday, the final day of the festival, events will start at 9 a.m. with the car show in the Whitley County Judicial Center parking lot. The Sid Strunk Memorial Corn Toss Tournament will open registration at 10 a.m. with the tournament following at 11 a.m.

Special Guest Bill Bryant from WYKT is expected to make an appearance on Saturday.

Stage 2 will play host to the Beauty Pageant at 10 a.m. The pageant is open for individuals ages 0 to 18.

On Stage 1, Pine Mountain Dancers will perform at 10:30 a.m. followed by The Dance Centre, Leanne Hoffman and 3 Years Apart, who will be making their first appearance at Old Fashioned Trading Days.

Stage 1 will play host to gospel singing groups beginning at 4 p.m. with His Heart, and followed by The Believers at 5 p.m., Wilburn and Wilburn at 6 p.m., The Whisnants at 7 p.m., and The Primitives at 8 p.m.

Stage 2 entertainment will include Pistol Whip at 7 p.m. and for the first time West Wind Drive, formerly known as Frontier, will perform under its new name.

A variety of over 100 food and craft vendors are expected to fill downtown Williamsburg for the festival along with approximately 15,000 attendees.