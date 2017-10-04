Posted On October 4, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Ola Smith Hoskins Tardif, 86, of Burnside, departed this life on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at Baptist Health in Lexington.

She was born on April 6, 1931 in Whitley County, to the late Clyde Smith and Georgia (Wilson) Smith.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a grandson, Neal Donald Hoskins and a sister, Eva Fenn.

She is survived by seven children, Charles Hoskins of Burnside, Butch Hoskins of Oneida, TN, Veronica Kay Mace, Donald Hoskins of Alabama, Mary Ann Decker, Judy Coffey of London, and Bernice Hoskins of Burnside; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Wanda Lainhart of Brookville, IN and Opal Franklin of Ravenden, AK; two brothers, Ronnie Smith of Imboden, AK and W.C. Smith of Burnside; many nieces and nephew, and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, October 1, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Lovitt officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.