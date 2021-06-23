Previous Story
Ohio woman indicted for leading police on chase in stolen vehicle while impaired
Posted On 23 Jun 2021
Comment: 0
A Whitley County grand jury indicted an Ohio woman Monday morning for allegedly leading Williamsburg police on a vehicle pursuit last month in a stolen truck while she was intoxicated.
