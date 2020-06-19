Ohio woman arrested following high-speed chase on I-75











Kentucky State Police arrested an Ohio woman Tuesday morning following a high-speed chase on Interstate 75 that began when she allegedly passed a patrol car traveling south at 110 mph in a vehicle that they later learned had been reported stolen out of Georgia.

Anna R. Rice, 31, of Toledo, was arrested following the chase that began near Exit 25, continuing south to the 20–mile marker before a U-turn sent it north back to Exit 25.

“The accused was driving recklessly weaving and out of traffic,” Trooper Jeremy Elliott wrote in the arrest citation.

Upon reaching Exit 25 on the northbound side, Elliotte stated that Rice took the exit, failing to stop at the stop sign as she crossed U.S. 25W and attempted to get back on the interstate going north.

Elliotte used his cruiser to perform a pit maneuver on Rice’s Toyota.

“The vehicle spun around and continued the wrong way down the on ramp at which time Trooper Derrick Lovett used his cruiser to immobilize the accused’s vehicle,” Elliotte stated, noting that Rice was taken into custody and placed under arrest.

Elliotte added that police discovered a juvenile passenger inside the vehicle with Rice.

Rice was charged with reckless driving, speeding – 26 mph or greater over the limit, improper turning, disregarding a stop sign, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, failure to wear seat belts, first-degree wanton endangerment, and receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more.

She was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, where she is being held on a $7,500 cash bond.

Rice pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday in Whitley District Court. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to the grand jury.