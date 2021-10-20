Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Ohio man flees McCreary County deputies, W’burg police in stolen vehicle

Posted On 20 Oct 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , ,

An Ohio man is behind bars in the Whitley County Detention Center after allegedly leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle from McCreary County into Whitley County early Monday morning.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Whitley Co. Grand Jury indicts Corbin man charged with assaulting police officer

Posted On 20 Oct 2021
, By
0

Florida man pleads guilty to attempted murder of a police officer

Posted On 20 Oct 2021
, By
0

Fighting with deputies earns Gray man additional charges

Posted On 13 Oct 2021
, By
0

Brush Arbor man found competent to stand trial

Posted On 06 Oct 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal