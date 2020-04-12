Ohio man arrested for DUI in stolen pick-up truck











Williamsburg police arrested an Ohio man for allegedly driving while under the influence in a stolen pick-up truck on April 4.

About 7:37 p.m., Williamsburg Police Detective David Rowe, Lt. Brandon White and Officer Jason Williams responded to Pilot Travel Center to investigate a report about an intoxicated person, according to a release.

When the officers arrived at Pilot, they discovered Scott Houdshell, 58, of Dayton, behind the wheel of a silver 2011 Honda pick-up truck at the gas pumps, according to the release.

When officers ran a registration check, the vehicle came back reported as stolen from Miami, Ohio, according to an arrest citation.

Upon further investigation, police also determined that Houdshell had two warrants for his arrest from Boone County, Kentucky, and that he had no valid operator’s license and was allegedly highly intoxicated, according to the release.

Williamsburg police arrested Houdshell charging him with receiving stolen property over $500 but less than $10,000, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and no operator’s license.

He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, and released from jail about 1:36 p.m. Monday, according to the detention center’s website.