Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Ohio man arrested for DUI in stolen pick-up truck

Posted On 12 Apr 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: ,

Williamsburg police arrested an Ohio man for allegedly driving while under the influence in a stolen pick-up truck on April 4.

Scott Houdshell is accused of DUI in a stolen vehicle.

About 7:37 p.m., Williamsburg Police Detective David Rowe, Lt. Brandon White and Officer Jason Williams responded to Pilot Travel Center to investigate a report about an intoxicated person, according to a release.

When the officers arrived at Pilot, they discovered Scott Houdshell, 58, of Dayton, behind the wheel of a silver 2011 Honda pick-up truck at the gas pumps, according to the release.

When officers ran a registration check, the vehicle came back reported as stolen from Miami, Ohio, according to an arrest citation.

Upon further investigation, police also determined that Houdshell had two warrants for his arrest from Boone County, Kentucky, and that he had no valid operator’s license and was allegedly highly intoxicated, according to the release.

Williamsburg police arrested Houdshell charging him with receiving stolen property over $500 but less than $10,000, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and no operator’s license.

He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, and released from jail about 1:36 p.m. Monday, according to the detention center’s website.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

W’burg police Taser suspect while investigating disturbance complaint

Posted On 09 Apr 2020
, By
0

W’burg police cite two Tennessee residents for trying to pass counterfeit $100 bill

Posted On 08 Apr 2020
, By
0

Whitley County first responders get share of previously hoarded goods

Posted On 26 Mar 2020
, By
0

W’burg police arrest Illinois woman for felony shoplifting

Posted On 05 Mar 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal