









Mr. Ogden Charles Gavin, Jr., age 71, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at his home. He was born April 02, 1948 in Ontonagon, Michigan.

Ogden was preceded in death by: his father, Ogden Charles Gavin, Sr.; mother, Leona Doperope Gavin; brother, Clarence Gavin; and sister, Netty Louise Schendel.

He is survived by: his sons, Mark Gavin and Jamie Gavin; 11 grandchildren; brothers, Chester Gavin and Robert Gavin, Sr.; sister, Evelyn Worth; in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

All services are private.

Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Honor Guard Post #154.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.