Officials to mark 40 years of service at Whitley Court Clerk’s Corbin office













Area officials will come together Friday to celebrate 40 years of service at the Whitley County Circuit Court Clerk’s Corbin office.

The office and district court room opened in 1978.

“We are just real excited to celebrate 40 years of service to the community of Corbin and the northern half of Whitley County,” said Chief Deputy Clerk Donna Broughton.

In addition to civil, criminal and juvenile court matters, the Corbin office renews driver’s licenses for residents in Whitley, Laurel and Knox counties.

“At least 1,000 people come into our office each month for driver’s license renewals,” Broughton said.

“We are kind of unique in handling the driver’s licenses for all three counties in one office. We are the only office in the state that offers that kind of service,” she said.

Approximately 45 percent of the district court cases in Whitley County are heard in Corbin.

“We are within 100 to 150 cases of the number heard in Williamsburg,” Broughton said.

The office is staffed by six people.

“It is a major thing for the north end of Whitley County,” Broughton said.

District Court Judge Cathy Prewitt, Corbin Mayor Willard McBurney and State Senator Robert Sivers, R-Manchester, will be on hand to give remarks.