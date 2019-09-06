Officers searching for Whitley County inmate who escaped from work detail











UPDATE: Inmate identified as Williamsburg man.

Whitley County Jailer Brian Lawson has identified the inmate who ran off from a work release detail as Jeremy Lynn, 26, of Williamsburg.

Lynn was part of a crew picking up trash on Ky. 1804 when he fled at approximately 3:10 p.m.

“He lives up off of Ky. 92 East, but he does have family in the Lot-Mud Creek area,” Lawson said of Lynn.

Lawson said while Lynn is a state inmate, he is a non-violent offender. As a result he was able to take part in work release.

His most recent cases in Whitley County involve theft charges and failure to appear in court.

Lynn is a white male, 5′ 8″, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Lynn is ask to contact 911.

Anyone with any information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact Williamsburg Police, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department or Kentucky State Police.

Law enforcement and corrections officers are searching for a Whitley County Detention Center inmate who ran off from a work release detail Friday afternoon.

The inmate, who has not been identified, was part of a crew working in the Boston area off of Ky. 1804.

Officers are conducting an active search for the inmate.

Check back to www.thenewsjournal.net for more information as it becomes available.