Officer receives Governor’s award











Corbin Police Department Patrolman Justin Walker has been recognized by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) for his efforts to target impaired drivers.

For the second consecutive year, Walker has led his department and made 23 impaired driving arrests in 2020.

Walker recently received the 2020 Governor’s Award for Impaired Driving Enforcement for the second consecutive year.

“We are very proud of Patrolman Justin Walker for his hard work and dedication to his job at the police department. I would also like thank all of our officers for their continuing efforts on DUI enforcement to keep our streets safe. The Corbin Police Department had a total of 84 DUI arrests for 2020,” said Corbin Police Department Lt. Coy Wilson, who is the department’s public affairs officer.

Williamsburg Police Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. and Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Foley also received the award for their respective departments.