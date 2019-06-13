Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
‘Off the Clock’ kicks off W’burg block party season Friday evening

Posted On 13 Jun 2019
A Lexington-based band that played twice in Williamsburg last year will be back Friday night to perform at the first of four free block parties this season.

Off the Clock will perform in Williamsburg Friday evening to kick off the block party season.

For the 14th consecutive year, the Williamsburg Main Street Program will offer free concerts this summer with “Off the Clock” kicking things off.

“We’ve had them before. They are 50’s, 60’s and 70’s style music. They play nice rock and roll and good music,” said Williamsburg Main Street Manager Nannie Hays.

“Off the Clock” played at a free concert last April to celebrate the city’s 200th anniversary, and at one of the block parties last summer.

Friday’s block party is scheduled to take place from 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. at Bill Woods Park. In the event of inclement weather the block party will be moved to the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center.

The block parties are bring your own lawn chair events with no seating provided.

Three other block parties are planned this summer.

On Friday, June 28, the Lexington-based band “Positive Movement” will be performing.

The “Usual Suspects” will take the stage on Thursday, July 4, at the Kentucky Splash waterpark performing from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. prior to the annual fireworks display.

The block party season will conclude on Friday, July 19, with Nashville-based “Familiar Faces” returning to Williamsburg. The group has played Williamsburg block parties for 13 consecutive years.

