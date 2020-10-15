Octoberfest deemed a success organizer says…











Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said that given the rainy conditions she was pleasantly surprised by the overall turnout for the Octoberfest celebration Saturday in downtown Corbin.

“You always have a few vendors that don’t show up, and there were some that decided not to set up because of the rain, but I really didn’t expect the type of crowd that we had today. We’ve had people milling around starting at about 9:15 this morning. They’re wearing their rain coats, they have their umbrellas, and they’re not deterred by the rain,” Kriebel noted.

She said that extending the event down Main Street left room for more vendors and improved social distancing.

In regards to next year’s Octoberfest, Kriebel said she liked having the event on a Saturday.