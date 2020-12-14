October unemployment rates climb in Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties











Unemployment rates increased in Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Bell and McCreary counties between September 2020 and October 2020, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Whitley County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.9 percent in September 2020 to 8.2 percent in October 2020. Whitley County’s October 2020 unemployment rate was 3.4 percent higher than the October 2019 unemployment rate.

During February 2020, which was the last full month before COVID-19 shutdowns started, Whitley County’s unemployment rate was 5.0 percent.

Laurel County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.4 percent in September 2020 to 7.0 percent in October 2020. Laurel County’s October 2020 unemployment rate was 2.4 percent higher than the October 2019 unemployment rate.

During February 2020, Laurel County’s unemployment rate was 4.8 percent.

Knox County’s unemployment increased from 6.8 percent in September 2020 to 8.8 percent in October 2020. Knox County’s October 2020 unemployment rate was 3.3 percent higher than the October 2019 unemployment rate.

Knox County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 5.5 percent.

Bell County’s unemployment rate increased from 6.6 percent in September 2020 to 8.3 percent in October 2020. Bell County’s October 2020 unemployment rate was 1.8 percent higher than the October 2019 unemployment rate.

Bell County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 7.1 percent.

McCreary County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.8 in September 2020 to 7.8 percent in October 2020. McCreary County’s October 2020 unemployment rate was 2.5 percent higher than the October 2019 unemployment rate.

McCreary County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 6.6. percent.

Todd County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 4.6 percent in October 2020. It was followed by Cumberland and Oldham counties, 4.8 percent each; Carlisle County, 4.9 percent; Henry and Washington counties, 5.1 percent each; and Logan, Monroe, Pendleton, Spencer and Woodford counties, 5.2 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 16.7 percent. It was followed by Harlan County, 13.9 percent; Letcher County, 12.1 percent; Martin County, 12 percent; Leslie County, 11.3 percent; Floyd County, 11.1 percent; Perry County, 10.8 percent; Breathitt County, 10.7 percent; Clay County, 10.5 percent; and Johnson and Knott counties, 10.4 percent each.

Unemployment rates rose in all 120 Kentucky counties between October 2019 and October 2020, according to state unemployment data.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels listed here are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 6.9 percent for October 2020, and 6.6 percent for the nation.

Kentucky’s unemployment rate increased from 5.2 percent in September 2020 to 6.9 percent in October 2020. Kentucky’s October 2020 unemployment rate is 3.1 percent higher than the October 2019 rate.

Kentucky’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 4.4 percent.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 13,193 people with 12,112 employed and 1,081 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 1,955,722 people with 1,820,100 employed and 135,622 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.