October declared Resident’s Rights month in Corbin











October is Residents’ Rights month for long term care residents.

Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus visited the Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

After a short tour of the facility, as well as conversing with several of the residents who were present, Razmus proclaimed October Residents’ Rights Month in the City of Corbin by signing a proclamation in the presence of the District Long term Care Ombudsman, residents and staff of the facility.

Back row: Social Service Director Megan Ward, Nursing Home Administrator Michelle Mercer, District Long Term Care Ombudsman Arlene Gibson, Activities Assistant Melonie Huddleston, Director of Nursing Rebecca Caddell.

Front row: Resident Ronella Smith, resident Raymond Alsip, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, and resident Lois Brock.